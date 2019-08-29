Speech to Text for "Thank you for your service,"...Remembering Trooper Nick Hopkins

had with the sheriff. sheriff bill brown says he and others lost a brother. for him and others..these last few days have been filled with pain and anger. i asked the sheriff what would be the last thing he would say to hopkins if he could? here's his answer. <"thank you for the way you lived thank you for the friendship and thank you for your sacrifice" those are just some of the last words sheriff bill brown wishes he could've told trooper nick hopkins. hop-kins was shot and killed while serving a warrant in east st. louis last friday. he was a state trooper for the illinois state police for 10 years. but sheriff brown told me hopkins made a home and family in clark county. "he was a brother. so positive, happy go lucky laughing all the time he could make you laugh on your worst day nick could make you laugh" sheriff brown told me hopkins' smile and caring attitude touched many lives in casey and marshall illinois. he described hopkins as a kind soul. hopkins put others first. he did anything for others. "im going to cry that's just part of it. we have the anger we have the greif we have the hurt. it's tough it's hard" hopkins may have worn a different uniform and badge. he worked in a different agency. but sheriff brown says..hopkins will always be one of them. "there will be people saluting him holding their hands over their hearts holding flags and they'll be honoring our fallen brother" trooper hopkins funeral is this sunday. it starts at 10 in the morning at water-lou high school in water-lou illinois. you're welcomed to come and pay your respects.