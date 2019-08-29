Speech to Text for Rural communities project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"sustaining "sustaining "sustaining hoosier communities" is the name of a new initiative in greene county. the purpose is to do just that. more than "4"-hundred students and faculty from indiana university will work with local businesses and organizations in greene county. 14 projects are underway this fall with the goal of adding more in the spring. news 10's tilly marlatt went to one project site today. she shares more on the impact this will have on the community. the shawnee theatre in bloomfield is one project site that will benefit from the sustaining hoosier communities initiative. jack terrell is looking forward to the experience students will bring to his organization. "shawnee specifically is looking to the group up there that deals with public relations and journalism to help us spend our marketing dollars a little wiser." marketing is just one area that students will help with. nursing, trail maintenance and tourism are other project areas. "this is the first week of classes at iu so it's a natural time to launch within the community and we will launch 14 projects with 400 students this semester and that will grow next semester, so we will have more projects in the spring semester." greene county is the third county to participate in this initiative with i-u. eligible counties had to submit an application for consideration. "this is really the start of a deep relationship with greene county. it's not a finite year in the making and then indiana university leaves." this opportunity will expose students to life in rural settings. terrell hopes it will lead the county in a more positive direction. "i'm really looking forward to the chance for greene county. we have a lot of opportunities here be it tourism, sports, fishing, goose pond, places to really build some sinergy and kind of move forward as a one county kind of concept." the initiative kicked off thursday with a reception at the shawnee theatre. reporting in bloomfield, indiana, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10. news 10. tonight tonight could