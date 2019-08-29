Speech to Text for United Way to hold Community Resource Drive

the united way is partnering up with terre haute chevy.. for its annual community resource drive. and the organizations are setting the bar high. this year's goal is to get "10"-thousand families out of the poverty level. organizers have created a "choose your impact" website. it allows donors to explore all the ways the united way is making an impact througout the community. "united way is about raising the standard of living, the quality of community, strengthening the community, so sometimes we think too often that it's about helping the poor and disadvantaged - and it is, but when we raise up our community, more business thrives, more businesses come, we grow our community, we bring more wages in. it's a win-win for everyone." donors can earn chances to win cash based on their donor support. a "10"-thousand dollar grand prize is up for grabs. for complete details on the giveaway incentive and the "choose your impact" model.. head to