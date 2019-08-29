Clear

Jasonville's police chief says goodbye in social media post after a 28-year law enforcement career

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 5:33 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

at 6. back to you a wabash valley police chief is turning in his badge. that's new for you at 5.. "jim gadberry" announced today will be his last day as jasonville police chief. in a statement released to news 10.. "gadberry" said.. "quote".. "it has been an honor and privilege to serve and protect the community where i was born and raised. i first want to thank god for guiding and protecting me throughout those years and then thank you, my community for trusting me to protect your families, your homes and your businesses. other than the birth of my children, my proudest moment in life was the day i raised my right hand and was sworn in as a jasonville police officer." end quote. "gadberry" has been in law enforcement for "22"-years.. with another
