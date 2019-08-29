Speech to Text for Chicken & Noodle Dinner Monday Palestine Park, Palestine ILL

at oblong children christian home. labor day chicken and noodle dinner who is ready for a tasty meal at the most reasonable price you can find? if you are, then make your way to the leaverton park in palestine, il on labor day. (in 2019, that day is september 2.) the oblong children's christian home will be serving up some of the best chicken and noodles you have tasted. the meal will include chicken and noodles (cooked in an open, outdoor kettle), green beans, salad, dessert (apple or cherry cobbler), and drink. make plans now to get yours for only $8.00 per meal! all of that spread will be available beginning at 10:30. but, let's say you are hungry long before 10:30. why not treat yourself to a homemade cinnamon roll, also made by our kids? those will be available to parade-goers before the fun ever begins. look for our stand in front of the fife opera house downtown. we'll make sure you're pleased with a yummy breakfast roll for only $1.50. need something to wash it down? how about a soda or water for $1.00! there are still more options! provided they are available, you are welcome to purchase chicken and noodles by the pound to take home as well. take them home with you for another meal later in for another meal later in the week. all of the proceeds raised from this fundraiser will go to campus interest groups, providing children