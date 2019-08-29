Clear

Chicken & Noodle Dinner Monday Palestine Park, Palestine ILL

The Oblong Children's Christian Home will be serving up some of the best chicken and noodles you have tasted.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 4:24 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 5:02 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Chicken & Noodle Dinner Monday Palestine Park, Palestine ILL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at oblong children christian home. labor day chicken and noodle dinner who is ready for a tasty meal at the most reasonable price you can find? if you are, then make your way to the leaverton park in palestine, il on labor day. (in 2019, that day is september 2.) the oblong children's christian home will be serving up some of the best chicken and noodles you have tasted. the meal will include chicken and noodles (cooked in an open, outdoor kettle), green beans, salad, dessert (apple or cherry cobbler), and drink. make plans now to get yours for only $8.00 per meal! all of that spread will be available beginning at 10:30. but, let's say you are hungry long before 10:30. why not treat yourself to a homemade cinnamon roll, also made by our kids? those will be available to parade-goers before the fun ever begins. look for our stand in front of the fife opera house downtown. we'll make sure you're pleased with a yummy breakfast roll for only $1.50. need something to wash it down? how about a soda or water for $1.00! there are still more options! provided they are available, you are welcome to purchase chicken and noodles by the pound to take home as well. take them home with you for another meal later in for another meal later in the week. all of the proceeds raised from this fundraiser will go to campus interest groups, providing children
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down