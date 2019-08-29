All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a traffic alert for terre haute drivers. south 7th street will close at 8:30 this morning until four this afternoon. that's from hulman to washington. workers will remove trees and limbs from the area.

///

police identified a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. the farmerburg marshal tells news 10 he's looking for dustin mckim. tuesday night police saw him driving a truck. the driver refused to stop, leading to a chase. he stopped at a house and ran away. police were not able to find him. mckim is as a white man with dark brown hair and a brown beard. he's about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. police say he may be in the blackhawk area. if you have any information call police immediately.

///

hurricane dorian is gaining strength at this hour. it could become a powerful category three hurricane this weekend. that's when it's expected to hit florida. dorian pounded the u-s virgin islands yesterday. that's as a category one hurricane. president trump declared a state of emergency in the territory and ordered federal assistance. parts of puerto rico saw high winds and rain.

///

happening tomorrow - a local murder case will get national attention. kaylyn whitaker died on halloween in 2014 in martinsville illinois. connor scott recently confessed to her murder. he was her fiance at the time of her death. people magazine interviewed whitaker's mother and friends for an article about the case. the article went public yesterday. we found it on the magazine's website. the print version will hit newsstands tomorrow. meanwhile, scott is currently awaiting trial.

///

the field of democrats hoping to be president in 20-20 dropped by one. new york senator kirsten gillibrand dropped out of the race. low polling numbers and fundraising difficulties hurt gillibrand's campaign, and kept her from qualifying for the september debate.

///

about 850 miles of road runs through vigo county. and you don't need us to tell you that many of those streets are in bad shape. county commissioner brendan kearns and county engineer larry robbins sat down with people who live here. they wanted to know your biggest concerns, How they can help, and what they plan to do in the future. the county hopes to help through a community crossing grant. kearns say they should know the results of that sometime in october.

///