Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. HIGH: 83

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, warmer. LOW: 66

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, showers possible. HIGH: 82

Detailed Forecast:

Warm conditions as we move through the day today but the rain should stay away. As we move through night tonight temperatures will drop slower than they did last night. The area will also see some partly cloudy conditions move in through the night tonight and day tomorrow. Tomorrow will be another warmer day but there is a possibility of showers through the day.