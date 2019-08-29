Clear

'If it helps find a cure, then by all means I'll take the humiliation,' Local man rides across town

Recent statistics show that about 50 million people around the world have Alzheimer's disease or some type of dementia. One local family is going above and beyond to help raise donations for the cause.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 8:39 AM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 8:39 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for 'If it helps find a cure, then by all means I'll take the humiliation,' Local man rides across town

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about 50- about 50-million people... around the world... have "alzheimer's disease" or some form of "dimentia". that's from the "world alzheimer's report" those who are suffering from the disease often have expensive bills that come along with it. numbers show combined health costs at roughly 290-billion this year. but one local family is doing their part to help families battling these life-changing conditions... news 10's jordan kudisch is at fairbanks park in terre haute. she's live with this family's unique story. john lawson...made a bet with his 7-year-old daughter that if she raised over 1-thousand dollars for the disease.. that he would ride his motorcyle across town in a purple dress. let's just say he looked good in purple! sawyer lawson ended up raising 3-thousand dollars.. and the money is still currently being raised. as promised...john drove his motorcycle across town in a dress. here's some of the photos...for proof! lawson says for a good cause...he'll take the embarrasement anyday. "me putting a dress on to raise money could possibly find a cure for this disease then by all means i will take all the humiliation, i will take all of the laughs." you too can join in on raising money for the cause. here on the 14th there will be a walk to end alzheimer's. find out how to sign up on our website. that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live fairbanks park, jk,
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down