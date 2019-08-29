Speech to Text for 'If it helps find a cure, then by all means I'll take the humiliation,' Local man rides across town

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about 50- about 50-million people... around the world... have "alzheimer's disease" or some form of "dimentia". that's from the "world alzheimer's report" those who are suffering from the disease often have expensive bills that come along with it. numbers show combined health costs at roughly 290-billion this year. but one local family is doing their part to help families battling these life-changing conditions... news 10's jordan kudisch is at fairbanks park in terre haute. she's live with this family's unique story. john lawson...made a bet with his 7-year-old daughter that if she raised over 1-thousand dollars for the disease.. that he would ride his motorcyle across town in a purple dress. let's just say he looked good in purple! sawyer lawson ended up raising 3-thousand dollars.. and the money is still currently being raised. as promised...john drove his motorcycle across town in a dress. here's some of the photos...for proof! lawson says for a good cause...he'll take the embarrasement anyday. "me putting a dress on to raise money could possibly find a cure for this disease then by all means i will take all the humiliation, i will take all of the laughs." you too can join in on raising money for the cause. here on the 14th there will be a walk to end alzheimer's. find out how to sign up on our website. that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live fairbanks park, jk,