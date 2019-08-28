Speech to Text for Kassidy Kellett

big night at northview, the school held their first athletic event on their new field turf... the lady knights hosted west vigo in girls soccer... kassidy kellett makes history with this goal....the northview junior becomes the schools all-time leading scorer with her 65th career goal.... minutes later....west vigo on the free kick.... abby scott with a nice shot that sets up emma stevens who knocks it in to tie this thing at two.... kamryn zod-e with a penatly kick for northview....she's money.....the lady knights scored five goals in the second half to win... northview takes it five-two behind kassidy kellett's record setting night....she was excited to break