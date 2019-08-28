Speech to Text for Boys soccer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

west vigo the west vigo and northview boys soccer teams followed the girls match.... andy myers crosses the ball for west vigo and clay burson is in the right place to boot it in for a vikings goal.....that starts the scoring in this one... later in the first half....northview gets a good shot on goal from daniel gu-jean-oh, but nice stop by the west vigo goalee... northview would score