THS Football

Braves travel to Evansville Harrison

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

no indiana high school football team in our area takes more momentum into week two of the season than terre haute south... the braves last friday upset....4a, second ranked evansville central 28-12....it was one of the programs biggest regular season wins.... south this week travels to evansville harrison, the braves will be trying to move to two and ohh for the first time since 2014.... head coach tim herrin's message to his team all week has been, don't let their big week one victory be the highilght of their season! another big game
