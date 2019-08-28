Speech to Text for Police identify suspect in Sullivan County manhunt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new new information tonight on a police search. it's a follow up to story we first brought you last night. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. we now know the name of a man police are looking for after a massive search in sullivan county. last night we told you... the farmersburg town marshal spotted the man driving a truck. he says the man had an outstanding warrant. when the marshal tried to pull him over, he refused to stop. this led to a chase. the suspect stopped at a house....then ran away. police set up a search permieter but were not able to find him. again.. new information for you tonight. the farmerburg marshal is now telling news 10... they believe "dustin mckim" of sullivan is that suspect. they say he's a white man with dark brown hair and a brown beard. he's about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. police say he may be headed to the "blackhawk area." if you have any information... call