Speech to Text for Vigo County election workers receive statewide recognition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local election workers have another feather to put in their hats. it's all thanks to a special program. vigo county's clerks office sent four representatives to a special state program. it's called the certificate in election administration, technology, and security program it's a state wide course that runs through ball state university. those 4 representatives graduated and received a certificate. it essentially confirms that vigo county is doing things right... when it comes to elections. 00:35:01,09 "after the program, the leaders of the program came and talked about how well vigo county is run, and what an admiration they had for us being able to send, not just one person but 4." newman says vigo county was the only county in the state to send more than one representative to