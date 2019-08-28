Speech to Text for ISU hosts Red Cross blood drive

contact vigo county casa. in this evening's health alert... one local college is doing what it can to increase the area's blood supply. indiana state university hosted a blood drive today. the college of health and sciences put the event together. health experts say someone is in need of blood every two seconds in the u.s. that's why organizers say just one donation can go a long way. experts say a single donation can save up to three lives.