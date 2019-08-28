Speech to Text for CASA holds presentation on Sudden Unexplained Infant Deaths

to help. new for you tonight at 6... vigo county "casa" is working to educate the community on sudden unexplained infant deaths. dr. tara harris with riley hospital for children led today's presentation. harris shared signs and sypmtoms of "sids". she says a child who sleeps on their stomach or side rather than their back can be more at risk. soft sleeping surfaces can also contribute. more than 50 community members from across the wabash valley were in attendance. casa director glenna cheesman says today's presentation will better prepare those who work with neglect and abuse in the community. "this gives us another tool as we go out into the community to help those children in need, and that's why this is so important to offer this training to those who work in this field the tools that they need to protect this community." cheesman says vigo county casa currently has 930 active cases. if you'd like to learn more about today's presentation,