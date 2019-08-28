Clear

CASA holds presentation on Sudden Unexplained Infant Deaths

Dr. Tara Harris with Riley Children’s Hospital led a presentation on Wednesday about Sudden Unexplained Infant Deaths.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 6:13 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for CASA holds presentation on Sudden Unexplained Infant Deaths

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to help. new for you tonight at 6... vigo county "casa" is working to educate the community on sudden unexplained infant deaths. dr. tara harris with riley hospital for children led today's presentation. harris shared signs and sypmtoms of "sids". she says a child who sleeps on their stomach or side rather than their back can be more at risk. soft sleeping surfaces can also contribute. more than 50 community members from across the wabash valley were in attendance. casa director glenna cheesman says today's presentation will better prepare those who work with neglect and abuse in the community. "this gives us another tool as we go out into the community to help those children in need, and that's why this is so important to offer this training to those who work in this field the tools that they need to protect this community." cheesman says vigo county casa currently has 930 active cases. if you'd like to learn more about today's presentation,
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down