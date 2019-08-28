Speech to Text for IN Gaming Commission approves casino license to move inland in Gary

dot com. a developing story out of gary, indiana as the city council passes a resolution last night. it requested the indiana gaming commission to move inland one of two casinos licensed to the city. today.. the gaming commission approved that request. spectacle entertainment told us this launches the process to relinquish the second license to the gaming commission. that will happen in "15" days.. on september 12th. once that happens, the process of moving that license to vigo county begins. the application process for a vigo county casino is already open. so far./. no one has applied.., though spectacle entertainment said they are "very interested" in locating here. vigo county voters must approve the