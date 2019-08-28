Clear

Jasper County looks into building new jail

The current jail was built in 1912.

10 "1'-wabash valley county is working up plans to build a brand new jail. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" tells us what issues "jasper county" is dealing with "this building right here behind me may look like an average home. however, built in 1912, this is jasper county's jail and it's in need of a lot of work." while the main building was built in 19-12.. a portion of the cell blocks were constructed in the 19-80's. however that area of the jail is in some of the worst shape. the structure has begun to settle over time. nearly "4"-decades later.. all that movement has caused a number of cracks and plumbing problems. the county is responsible for the costly maintenance on the aging building. while plans are still in the works.. the county board has decided to replace the old jail with a new one at the same location. "if it's done in phases it might not effect the office area as much. it's going to effect us, but it's a fairly, we don't have a large area here to work with. so it's going to be congested at the least during the building process." "at the top of the hour i'll take you inside the jail and show you what the county is dealing with. in jasper county, gary brian news 10."
