Former pastor sues Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office, deputy

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 5:45 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

3 former a former terre haute pastor who was arrested last year is suing the vigo county deputy sheriff who took him into custody. that's new for you at this hour. good afternoon. i'm sarah lehman in for susan dinkel. it's wednesday, august 28th. "chris mckinney" filed a complaint in federal court on tuesday. "mckinney" claims lieutenant scott brown used excessive force. "mckinney is suing for "7"--hundred-thousand dollars i damages. this reportedly happened back on april 12th of 20-18. "mckinney" claims "brown" tore tendons, muscle and all "3"-rotator cuff attachments while putting handcuffs on him. meanwhile.. "brown" claims "mckinney" was combatitive during the entire incident. he arrested "mckinney" on a felony count of resisting arrest. we have the court documents in this case posted to w-t-h-i t-v
