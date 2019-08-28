Speech to Text for Vigo County Sheriff's Office partners with Show-Me's to help CODA

this program. a car wash for coda! officers all across the nation see domestic violence cases on a daily basis. and after hearing the recent news of a financial shortfall with coda here in the wabash valley.. the vigo county sheriff's office and show-me's in terre haute.. decided to team up.. to give back. officers say it's a simple way to work with the community.. and raise money for a worthy cause. it's all about community. it's all about helping each other out. the community. any community isn't going to survive if we don't help each other out when others are in need. it's just about community support and letting a positive thing, like coda, let the coda shelter know that the community is here to support them." support them." support them." you have until "6"-o'clock to get your vehicle washed. just head on over to show-me's in terre haute. they are located near the intersection of 3rd and voorhees. any and all donations will be accepted and given to the local