Speech to Text for Section of south 7th Street closed for tree removal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

across all areas of study. an important traffic alert for drivers who frequent "south 7th street" here in terre haute. south 7th street from hulman to washington is closed until tomorrow around "4"-o'clock in the afternoon. that's to allow crews to remove some trees in the area. in the meantime.. drivers are asked to use an