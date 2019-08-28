Clear

Section of south 7th Street closed for tree removal

A busy Terre Haute street will be closed through Thursday.

south 7th street from hulman to washington is closed until tomorrow around "4"-o'clock in the afternoon. that's to allow crews to remove some trees in the area.
