Speech to Text for ISU wraps up $64 million renovations and expansion project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana state university recently wrapped up the largest state funded project in the school's history. the health and human services building recently underwent a "64" million dollar renovation and expansion. the work includes a "four" story addition and a complete renovation of the north half of the building. the new renovations now allow for classes in the college of health and human services to consolidate into "1"-building. "bryan duncan" leads construction projects for i-s-u. he says the old building had reached the end of its lifetime. "so just having the college within the same area has been a huge benefit. and having these great new spaces, teaching and learning spaces, not only the classrooms but the gathering spaces, meeting spaces are just great for the college." duncan says he hopes the new space will serve as a common meeting place for students