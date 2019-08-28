All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're following a fire that destroyed a local business overnight. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the scene with more details on what happened. what can you tell us? i'm here at 3rd and east hancock st. it happened around 1:30 this morning. a call was put out about smoke coming out of that antique store. you can see the smoke escaping through the roof. crews were doing their best to put out the flames once they arrived. we spoke with two individuals who say they saw smoke coming from the "this and that" antique store. they say the building has been there for years and find it sad that it went up in flames. the cause of the fire is still unknown. Third Street was closed, but is now back open. we will follow this story and bring updates as we learn more. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news 10.

a fire at a home in linton earlier this month was ruled arson. Now these two people are facing charges. Yesterday two warrants were served for jeremy and crystal ferree. they're both from rural linton.

we just checked with sullivan county dispatch. and they tell us the search continues for a wanted man. last night the farmersburg town marshal reported seeing the man driving a truck. he refused to stop. this led to a chase. it ended at a house in the northern part of the county. then, the man ran and got away. now here's who they're looking for - a white man with dark brown hair and a brown beard. he's about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. police say he may be headed to the blackhawk area. call police immediately if you have any information.

clinton police say they're investigating reports of disturbing flyers found in yards. the papers direct people to websites with discriminating and racist messages. its headlines read "no white guilt" or "white lives matter." People in other communities have also received similar messages. they're being thrown into yards in plastic bags. if you come across one of these flyers call your local police station.

the vigo county school board" met for an executive session yesterday in indianapolis. last week news 10 received notice of the out-of-town meeting from the superintendent's office. we do know that notification said the meeting dealt with litigation. this could be a lawsuit against the school corporation or a lawsuit the school corporation is filing. news 10 made the trip to indianapolis to find-out more. so far, the board and superintendent have not said what they talked about. it's important to note any decisions "do" have to be made in a public meeting.

duke energy wants to raise rates but not without hearing from you. that's with an upcoming hearing. it's with the "indiana office of utility consumer counselor." the hearing is Monday, september 23rd. it's in the auditorium at terre haute south vigo high school. it starts at 6 p.m. you're asked to get there by 5:45. that's for an overview of the hearing and the rate case process. you can also submit written comments online. we've put that information at wthitv.com.

happening today - the american red cross is holding a blood drive. It says there's still a blood emergency. hospitals are taking donations quicker than they are coming in. the blood drive is today at indiana state university. it's happening at dede two at 5th and chestnut streets. you can donate from 11 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. walk-ins are welcome.

