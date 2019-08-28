Speech to Text for Walk MS at St. Mary of the Woods

jon swaner talks with beverley stafford about "walk ms". saturday, september 21, 2019 1 mile and 3 mile routes available open to all ages saint mary-of-the-woods college starting from: 3301 saint marys road west terre haute, in 47876 fundraising incentive free to participate, but fundraising is encouraged raise $100 and get a walk ms t-shirt schedule registration begins at 9:00 am walk begins at 10 a.m. ending multiple sclerosis for good will take all of us. walk ms helps us team up with friends, loved ones and co-workers to change the world for everyone affected by ms. together, we become a powerful force. and with every step we take, every dollar we raise... we're that much closer. (855) 372-1331 www.walkmsindiana.org