Walk MS at St. Mary of the Woods

Saturday September 21, registration begins at 9am walk begins at 10am

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 9:29 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:38 AM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Walk MS at St. Mary of the Woods

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that's in the next half hour of news 10 this morning. jon swaner talks with beverley stafford about "walk ms". saturday, september 21, 2019 1 mile and 3 mile routes available open to all ages saint mary-of-the-woods college starting from: 3301 saint marys road west terre haute, in 47876 fundraising incentive free to participate, but fundraising is encouraged raise $100 and get a walk ms t-shirt schedule registration begins at 9:00 am walk begins at 10 a.m. ending multiple sclerosis for good will take all of us. walk ms helps us team up with friends, loved ones and co-workers to change the world for everyone affected by ms. together, we become a powerful force. and with every step we take, every dollar we raise... we're that much closer. (855) 372-1331 www.walkmsindiana.org breaking news overnight... firefighters respond to a large fire at a local business.
