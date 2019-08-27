Speech to Text for THS Volleyball

terre haute south volleyball hosted bloomington north in a conference indiana matchup.... nice athletic play at the net by south's courtney jones for the block....she has the potential to be the next big volleyball star for the lady braves.. south sets their big hitter michaela cox, she gets the kill.... this match went back and forth, bloomington north's ava franklin with the cross court winner.... this match went five games, terre haute south comes up just short....bloomington