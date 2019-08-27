Speech to Text for A Puzzle Half Finished: Family talks about raising their son with Autism during book signing

a local family hopes to give "you" a glimpse into the life of raising a child with autism. we introduced you to the "crabb family" earlier this month. they wrote a book about raising their son who has autism. this evening, they held a book signing. the book is called "a puzzle half finished." the crabb's walk the reader through the lessons they've learned with their son "eli." they hope their story can help people dealing with something unexpected that changes their lives. eli's mother shared with us one of her biggest takeaways. enjoy the moment. just be present in the present, so when the future starts to be hazy, you don't really know what to expect, you learn to instead take your time and appreicate the moment that you're in the crabb family says it's normal to be confused and sad when your life-plan changes. they hope you'll find comfort in knowing it's okay when this happens. you can find a link to buy the book on our website.. w-t-h-i