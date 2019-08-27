Clear

Northview hosts community night to celebrate new turf field

Northview hosts community night to celebrate new turf field

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:11 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Northview hosts community night to celebrate new turf field

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the northview knights will use their new turf field for the first time this week--- and... they're celebrating! *school song music* workers spent several weeks installing the new turf field and score board. new for you on my fox 10-- the school hosted a community night and ribbon cutting this evening. the soccer and football teams will use the field. northview's principal told us it's great to have this new asset! you want to come out and look at it, i've tried not to. you come out here and see the people in the stands and the football team on the field after practice, and you're like a kid on christmas the school also has announced it'll name the field after jerry anderson. he was a teacher, coach, and athletic director. there will be a dedication before the west-vigo game on september
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down