Speech to Text for Northview hosts community night to celebrate new turf field

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the northview knights will use their new turf field for the first time this week--- and... they're celebrating! *school song music* workers spent several weeks installing the new turf field and score board. new for you on my fox 10-- the school hosted a community night and ribbon cutting this evening. the soccer and football teams will use the field. northview's principal told us it's great to have this new asset! you want to come out and look at it, i've tried not to. you come out here and see the people in the stands and the football team on the field after practice, and you're like a kid on christmas the school also has announced it'll name the field after jerry anderson. he was a teacher, coach, and athletic director. there will be a dedication before the west-vigo game on september