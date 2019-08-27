Clear

"Frustration and anger of something like this at our door..." many are concerned after racist flyers have been thrown into their yards

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:09 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:09 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for "Frustration and anger of something like this at our door..." many are concerned after racist flyers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

updates. several folks in clinton say they have found disturbing flyers in their yards. the papers direct people to websites with anti-semitic and racist messages. "there was frustration and anger of something like this arrriving at our door the papers have headlines like "no white guilty" or white lives matter. people in other communities have also received similar messages recently. news 10's sarah lehman sat down with one man who says he can't believe this is still happening in 20-19. patrece..... people in communities all across the wabash valley are finding things like this in their yard. the paper inside this one says "no white guilt"... some of the others we've seen have said things like "white lives matter" a lot of people want something to be done. "when i arrived back at my home i saw these plastic bags littered all across my street." plastic bags... filled with rocks and a piece of paper. on that paper...these words..."no white guilt" "honestly to me, it doesn't make sense why they would try to spread such hate." chance greer has lived in clinton for almost three years. "since i've been here this town has been a very nice neighborhood, very understanding. it's a town that welcomes everybody into it. without anger or fear or anything." many others around the wabash valley have seen similar things in their yards. "it shouldn't be okay in the time and era we live in nowadays." greer says he can't understand why someone would do this. when he first saw what happened in his neighborhood he had many emotions... "angry, frusturated, and just sad that people are like this that they don't except people for who they are and they don't understand how to just be peaceful with everybody no matter who they are." we did reach out to the clinton mayor. he wasn't immedietaly available for comment. but the clinton police department says they are aware of the situation. they say they have gotten about 15 to 20 calls. if this happens to you or you see this happening you're asked to call your local police station. reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.
