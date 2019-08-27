Speech to Text for 'We need to be fair to these animals. They depend on us,' local humane society hosts free spay and n

society is humane a local a local humane society is stepping up in a big way. the parke vermillion county humane society held a free spay and neuter clinic for feral cats today. so far.. they've been able to get nearly 250 cats fixed this year. in tonight's health alert.. news 10's jada huddlestun has more on how you can help stop the growing number of unwanted cats. pk} [take: jada] jad} today's clinic was free of charge.. and it's all thanks to a grant the shelter received. it allows feral cats to be spayed and neutered.. and given rabies shots. i spoke with a woman who dropped a feral cat off to get fixed today. she hopes this inspires others to step up to help. 87. that's the number of feral cats that were signed up to get spayed and neutered at the parke vermillion county humane soceity. one of those cats getting fixed.. was dropped off by cristel love. "it comes around almost everyday, so i've been feeding it. it started getting more friendly and so there's an over population of cats that i'm sure everybody is aware of, so i just thought if i could save some kittens." it's cats like the one love brought in that breed and eventually bring more kittens back into local shelters. that's why those at the humane soceity say it's crucial to get these feral cats fixed.. but also your pets. "just because of the outdoor populations. the feral community stray, whatever you want to call them. if you let your inside cat outdoors during the day and it's not spayed or neutered, it's going to mate." brenda boatright is the shelter manager. she says they enjoy providing this service to help out the local community.. but they can't do it all themselves. "we don't have the staff or the volunteers to go and trap and bring them in, so this is for those people that can help us out even if they have to borrow our traps. we definitley need the community's efforts here. we tell everybody all the time and other shelters say it too, the feral cat population is not a shelter problem." love hopes others help do their part to reduce the number of unwanted cats. "you go into the shelters and you see all of these cats that are waiting for homes, and it's like you have to do something. // we need to be fair to these animals. they depend on us." [take: jada] jad} the shelter is working to plan another up coming spay and neuter clinic in september. an official date has not yet been set. back to you.