Speech to Text for Kansas preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

every year at every year at the start of the college football season an fcs school either gives an fbs opponent a real scare of beats them... the sycamores are hoping that's them this year... indiana state opens their 2019 season saturday at kansas, in a game many believe isu has a real shot in.... over the last several years, kansas has been one of the worse programs in a fbs power five conference.... they haven't had a winning season since 2008... the sycamores have never beaten a big 12 opponent, or a program from an fbs power five conference..... and they won't be able to sneak up on the jayhawks saturday, especially after kansas loss last year to an fcs level opponent like the sycamores...