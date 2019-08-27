Clear

Linton Sullivan Preview

Arrows and Miners set to meet for 102nd time

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 6:32 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

one of the oldest high school football rivalries in the state of indiana renews this friday night.... sullivan will travel to linton for the 102nd showdown between the arrows and miners.... linton had gotten the best of this series lately until last year....sullivan beat them one season ago to pick up their first win over the miners since 2014.... each team enters with pretty good ballclubs again this year and they are both ready to add another exciting chapter to this rivalry on friday! every year at every
