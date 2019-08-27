Clear

Are we in for an early fall?

Are we in for an early fall?

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

of you many of you have been asking, is summer really over? storm team 10's chris piper did some digging, and he's here to tell us about what our weather could look like in the next few months. ///////// kevin, temperatures have been below average lately. it's brought up the question of, is summer over, and are we headed into cooler weather? today i looked at the climate prediction center. you've heard me talk about this before, it's a place we go to for one of our many forecasting methods. with our temperatures, i looked at two different models. the first one, is a one month outlook. this one says that over the next month, we have equal chances of seeing temperatures either below, at, or above average. ///////// now the interesting one is the three month outlook. stay tuned, because coming up at six, i'll show you what the three month outlook is saying, and the answer may surprise you. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. news 10 first at five will be right back. ////////
