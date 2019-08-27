Clear

Tox Away Day set for Vigo County residents

Tox Away Day set for Vigo County residents

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 5:27 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"if" you have some household clutter you need to get rid of.. and live in vigo county.. "listen up here"! "the vigo county solid waste management district" is once again hosting "a tox away and white goods collection day". for "1"-day only.. "vigo county residents" can drop-off a number of household supplies "for free". "the event" will be held "on saturday, september 7th" from "8"-o'clock in the morning until "2"-o'clock in the afternoon. for a complete list "of acceptable" and "unacceptable items" make a point to visit our web site at "w-t-h-i t-v dot com".
