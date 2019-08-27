Clear

Duke Energy plans to hold meetings to hear community input on 15 percent rate hike

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

begin at "6" p-m. "a number of hearings".. are set to gather input "on potential duke energy rate increases". "this past july".. "news 10" told you "that duke energy" is hoping to make some much needed improvements. those include: "raising emissions", "improving reliability", and "investing in its grid". to do so.. "the utility" is asking for a "15"-percent "tot increase in rates". that would come in "2"-parts. the 1st.. would be a "13"-percent raise in 20-20.. followed by a "2"-percent "the next year". for the average home.. that would mean a "23"-dollar "increase" per month. now.. "the indiana utility regulatory commission" is hosting "3"-public hearings. here in the wabash valley.. mark your calendar "for monday, september 23rd". "that hearing" will be held "at the terre haute south vigo high school" in the auditorium. folks are being asked to arrive no later than 5:45.. with the hearing beginning promptly at "6". you can also write in with your comments or concerns. for that deadline.. along with information on these upcoming hearings.. head on over "to w-t-h-i t-v dot
