United Way announces $150,000 investment to help Vigo County daycares and fight opioid addiction iss

United Way announces $150,000 investment to help Vigo County daycares and fight opioid addiction issues

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

september 4th". the united way of the wabash valley.. is looking to help in the fight against opioid addiction. the organization.. will make around "50"-thousand dollars available. the money.. will be used to recruit and train what's called "peer recovery specialists". the united way.. formed "the substance use disorder council" to find ways to help people addicted in our community. top of the list.. was to recruit people who have the experience of being in recovery.. to help others get "out" of the vicious cycle. the hope is.. that more people will be successful "if" they can talk with and work with someone who has been in their shoes. //// ////// "...statistics show about a 56% reduction in re-admission rates into recovery programs and hospitals with those who have worked with a peer recovery specialist ." ///// payonk says.. the goal is to attract and train "60'-peer recovery specialists in
