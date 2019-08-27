Speech to Text for Two charged with Linton arson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an arson investigation.. leads to "2"-arrests. "authorities say".. "a linton home" was set on fire "o august 4th". "investigators from the state fire marshal's office".. along "with the linton police and fire departments".. were able to determine that "the fire" was in fact "an arson". "today".. "2"-warrants were served "for jeremy and crystal ferree" both of rural linton. both are being charged "with several