Speech to Text for Campus Security at Indiana State University

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"academic quality". classes "at indiana state university" have been underway "for roughly a week now". "students" are all over campus. this means.. you'll find more people walking and biking in downtonwn terre haute. "campus police officers" are making sure "students" and "community members" are well aware of this increase "in people traffic". "their mission" is to keep everyone "safe". news 10's.. "dominic miranda".. spoke with university police today. he joins us now "live".. with more "on what they say".. you can do "to keep yourself safe". //////// susie for a lot of students here at indiana state university. . . this is their first time on their own in a brand new city. i spoke with campus police chief joe newport earlier today. he gave numerous points of advice to help keep students safe. first and foremost. . . there are simply more pedestrians in traffic areas around campus and downtown terre haute. there are a number of crosswalks in these two areas. newport stressed that drivers and students always need to pay attention. many students have not been in terre haute or on isu's campus in the past. newport says being a freshman comes with freedom. . .and for all students to be responsible. students who are drinking. . . should be trusted friends to lessen the risks. he says university police try to target freshman and newcomers. "our messaging is targeted to that group. that they understand that being in a new city and a new environment that there are some issues that they have to be aware of and that's to make sure they don't take unecessary risks." newport says his number one goal is too keep all students safe. coming up at 6. . . i'll tell you what university police's message to students is about preventing dangerous situations on campus. reporting live from indiana state university. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10. //////