ISU sees a decline in enrollment numbers, but officials say they expected it

ISU sees a decline in enrollment numbers, but officials say they expected it

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 5:12 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 5:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

that request has been denied. "new enrollment numbers" are released "for indiana state university". and there's "a decline". but "sycamore leaders say".. they expected it. this is brand new information for you now at "5". total enrollment is 12,146 "for the current academic year" "last fall".. enrollment numbers "were the highest in campus history" with more than "24"-hundred freshmen signing on. "officials say".. "the new admissions approach" emphasizes *not* "how many students enroll as freshmen".. but how many walk across the stage at graduation with a degree. "the institution" did show increases "in retention", "diversity", and
