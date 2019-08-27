Clear

Vigo County School Corporation remains silent on purpose of executive session in Indianapolis

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 5:09 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 5:09 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

afternoon.. i'm good good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, august 27th. ///////// "news 10" is staying on top of a deveoping story for you "out of indianapolis". that's where "an executive session" "of the vigo county school board" took place earlier today. "last week".. we received notice "of the executive session" from the superintendent's office. news 10's "jon swaner".. made the trip to indianapolis.. to see what he could find-out about this meeting. //////// ///////// behind me is the salesforce building in downtown indianapolis, also the site of tuesday's executive session of the vigo county school board. when i first posted notice we were here for this meeting, some of you asked me why is the board meeting this far from vigo county. cover with v} school board executive session / regarding litigation the public notice from the superintendent's office provides us with some insight into this meeting. it reads that it's in part to the initiation of litigation that is pending or has been threatened. the meeting's purpose is to also train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of members of public officials. whether the board is being sued... or if the board is suing someone else.. we cannot confirm at this time. we do know at least "5" board members made the trip to indy, along with superintendent rob haworth. as often the case with executive sessions, our information on this meeting is very limited. but we will continue to work all of our sources in an effort to uncover the exact purpose. in downtown indianapolis, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. ////// we've also reached-out to the school corporation's "communications director" in an effort "to speak with superintendent
