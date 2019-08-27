Speech to Text for Jason Strawbridge sentenced to 45 years for murder

for you new for you this midday... a man... found guilty of murder.. will spend at least four decades behind bars. "jason strawbridge" was sentenced to 45 years in prison. he'll also get credit for time served. that's in connection to the death of "sandra kendall"... from bell-air, illinois. police say strawbridge... and his girlfriend "kristine phillipe"... killed kendall. she was phillipe's mother. police say it happened shortly after kendall filed a protection order...