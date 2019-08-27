Speech to Text for A first look inside the new Menards second location

the permit process. this morning...there's another addition to the south end of town! today... menards opens its doors to the "second" location. the "one-stop" shop offers everything from household items to garden supplies. it's located east of highway 41 on jessica drive. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the new location. she has more on how its easing traffic concerns. the doors to this new location are to open at 6:30 this morning. in no time people will be lining up to see what the excitement is all about. with the crowd---the area could be congested. the good news is...there's also a recent stoplight that's been installed. in-dot leaders say they hope that it controls traffic coming in and out. within the past few months..this is one of the many new stores in the area...helping out with the economy. we're on the property now until the doors open.. as soon as they do we'll have a first look at "inside" the store.. reporting live from mendards, jk, news 10. mendards, jk, news 10.