All You Need to Know for Tuesday

a traffic alert for some terre haute drivers. a portion of margaret avenue is closed. that's until 5:00 friday afternoon. it's from 1st street to prairieton road. crews arr installing sanitary pipes. prairieton road from margaret to Voorhees is also closed for similar work. it's expected to re-open on october 31st.

a local murder case will be featured in the pages of people magazine later this week. it's the story of kaylyn whitaker. the 20-year-old was killed in martinsville, Illinois on halloween in 2014. her boyfriend at the time, connor scott. was arrested. whitaker's mother, leslie Roberts, told us she hopes her daughter's story can help others living in similar situations.

scott edwards will spend the next 28 years behind bars. the terre haute man was charged with aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent. according to court records edwards was taking care of his girlfriend's 14-month old son cameron. records show cameron suffered a split tongue and several brusies. edwards plans to appeal the sentence.

the community continues raising money for the terre hatue council on domestic abuse. last week we told you coda was suffering financially. if the group doesn't raise $150,000 over the next few weeks it will have to get rid of its residential service program. now the wabash valley community foundation has issued a $50,000 challenge grant. that means until november 30th the foundation will match every $2.00 that coda raises with $1.00 of its own. they'll do this up to $50,000.

an oklahoma judge issued the first ruling in a state trial. that's against a pharmaceutical company in an opioid lawsuit. "johnson and johnson" plans to appeal a $572 million judgment. it found it caused a public nuisance. that's by aggressively marketing opioids and downplaying their addiction risks. similar lawsuits are expected nationwide. /// eastern greene schools now say it may have been pepper spray that caused an air scare late last week. a laminator had been blamed for the problem. five people went to the hospital thursday with signs of a possible chemical reaction. they had been in the middle school library. health and safety experts did testing through the weekend. the school corporation is sending a notice to staff on keeping pepper spray secure.

some vigo county parents say the school district's sex education curriculum does not keep up with the times. the crisis pregnancy center teaches sex education. the group uses an abstinence-based approach. some say this approach is outdated and does not keep up with a 21st century education. superintenedent dr. rob haworth says he will look at the program.

happening today the vigo county school board will meet in executive session at 9 a.m. in downtown indianapolis. news 10 has learned the meeting will take place in the law offices of bose, mckinney and evans on monument circle. the superintendent's office sent a public notice regarding the executive session. it says the session is for discussion of strategy with respect to initiation of litigation or litigation that is either pending or has been threatened specifically in writing. news 10 will travel to indianapolis and bring you more information.

tropical storm dorian could hit barbados today. that's along with puerto rico late tomorrow. at this hour puerto rico is bracing for dorian. the storm is gaining strength in the caribbean. parts of the u.s. territory are still reeling from hurricane maria two years ago.

new for you this morning menards will open its doors to a new location on the south side of town! there are more than 300 hundred stores around the u.s. the terre haute location is on u-s 41 on jessica drive. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from menards. she has more on the new store and what's to come. i was out here just yesterday before the opening, and people were anxious to see the doors open. The store opened at 6:30 this morning. employees say there's no doubt it will be a busy morning. the grand opening will bring on quite the crowd... The recent stoplight that's been installed it should help with congestion. in-dot leaders say they hope that it controls the flow of traffic in this area. this second location is just one of many stores popping up on the south side. others include tj maxx. mcallisters deli, and soon ross dress for less. we'll have a closer look inside the store coming up for you on first at five this evening. reporting live from menards, jk, news 10.

