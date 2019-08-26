Speech to Text for Sullivan volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

three-two win over parke heritage... sullivan student section was awesome tonight for their volleyball match versus princeton... great dig by gracie shorter, sets up a easy put away for sullivan star asia povlin...that was one of 14 kills for the isu commit... you can't place a shot any better than delainey shorter does, right on the line for a sullivan point.... the arrows had some great shots in this match...sydnee hester just fair along