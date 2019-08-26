Speech to Text for Northview volleyball

thought we thought parke heritage and northview would be a good volleyball match and it lived up to the hype... jillian gregg sets parke heritage star atlantis clendenin for the kill...smart play by the wolves, she always delivers... speaking of delivering....kambree lucas has been awesome for northview to start the season....she slams home the set from katy anderson... the senior has just been racking up kills this season....opponents have no chance of stopping that... the ut-martin commit set a northview single-game record with 32 kills... kambree breaks her own school record she set last win in northview's thrilling