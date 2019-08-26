Speech to Text for Parke County school receives $25,000 ag grant

a local a local school is "growing" its agricultural learning. "riverton-parke" received a 25-thousand dollar grant. the money is from the "america's farmers grow rural education grant." the "ag" department will use it to make greenhouse updates. this will help students and f-f-a members continue to learn about plant and soil science. they're excited to see changes that'll benefit students for years to come. it's a greant hands on experience for our students to get more involved and get an actualof what they're doing the purpose of their classes.{:0} "ag" teachers hope to put in an irrigation system. they'll also have plans to buy tables and benches .. and improve the