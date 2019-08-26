Speech to Text for March on the campus of ISU celebrates 19th Amendment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today is equal rights day. locally and across the nation, people are celebrating the passage of the 19th amendment. it's been 99 years since women received the right to vote. this evening, there was a march at indiana state university in terre haute. people made banners and signs to carry as they walked around campus. the league of women voters organized the event. the group was excited about the turnout, despite the rain. it says women rule. but it also says women, people, men, women everyone, knows that women are very strong //{splic} // and that we still have a long way to go and we have to continue to fight the good fight. the "league of women voters" handed out fliers with a special 20-dollar bill. they featured harriett tubman. the "real" currency like this should debut