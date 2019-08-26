Speech to Text for Sex education program at Vigo County Schools opting their kids out

some vigo county parents are issuing a call to change how sexual education is taught in schools. my children have gone through some of the sex education that's provided here in vigo county and i've been very dissasitifised with it good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. some parents are asking the school corporation to better educate 21st century students about sexual relationships. news 10's sarah lehman spoke with a mom raising the concern. she joins us now from the newsroom with what the parents want and how the school hopes to help. patrece..... some parents with vigo county school corporation kids are opting for their students to not take sex education through the school. they're saying it's out of date and are asking the school to re think the program. "my choice has been generally to opt my children out. and i give this advice to any friends who have children at those grades where the program comes in too cause i think that this sex ed is worse than no sex ed." ruth fairbanks has two children who go to vigo county school. her and many other parents opt for their kids to not get taught sex education through the district. "they're concerned that that the sex education program is very narrowly focused just on freightening children about std's and pregnancy and that it doesn't encompass a really wide range of other issues that are of real concern to todays young people like issues of sexuality and gender identity and questions about consent and questions about how to have a healthy sexuality." fairbanks says the school brings in "crisis pregnancy center" to teach sex education. the group uses an abstinence-based approach. it's part of the concern for some parents. "my sense from my exposure to the program that we have chosen is that their goal is not the best interest of my child and their goal is not the best education for our children and our students. a handful of parents stood up at the last school board meeting to express their concern. a few of the board members expressed how thankful they were the parents were taking a stand. superintenedent rob haworth says he is going to look into who they bring in to teach these kids and the curriculum. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you. today over in illinois, governor j-b in illinois, today over 10. back to you. today over in illinois, governor j-b pritzker took action on some sex education curriculum. he signed a bill requiring consent to be a part of school lessons for grades 6 through 12. "sex-ed" course material will have to include an age-appropriate discussion on the meaning of consent. the new law goes into effect january