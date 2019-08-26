Speech to Text for Health department looking at new regulations for food trucks

popularity has food truck food truck popularity has exploded in our southern counties. that has one wabash valley health department working to catch up. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us what the knox county health department is doing to keep you safe. pk} gar} rain couldn't keep the people and food trucks away from what has become a monday tradition here in vincennes. the popular food truck night has seen the amount of trucks applying for permits triple. it was a rainy day in vincennes. but that rain couldn't keep little houston's away from the river walk. "smoking has been a hobby of mine and a passion." it may have started out as a hobby...but clarence line's passion has turned into big business. "this years been a great change for us. since we've took on the event here we've added other events. theres one in washington also and that's been good for us." food truck night has been good for residents and truck owners alike. however the health department says they are working to keep up. "i do have about 95 permits that i have issued for this year for events and other mobile units. so with that we normally had maybe thirty that would come into the county during the year." policy will lay out deadlines for trucks and event coordinators. "so when these special events are held where they're going to have you know music and activites but then they're going to have food vendors as well we need to know about that in advance so that we can make sure that we are able to inspect those events and we know who is going to be there." policy will also make sure food trucks are preparing their food in a licsensed commisary. meaning food is preped in a safe environment. line says those regulations should be no problem for his truck. "we are extremely particular about our cleanliness, about our food preperation, and keeping it up to code." "the new policies will be discussed at next week's health board meeting. in vincennes, gary brian news 10." hey kevin! what's the weather going to be?