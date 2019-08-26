Speech to Text for Second Vigo County Menards location set to open Tuesday

tomorrow people on the south side of vigo county will have a chance to shop at a brand new store. a new menards will open tomorrow. you can find it on east jessica drive in vigo county. menards currently has more than 300 locations across the midwest. this will be the second menards location in vigo county. crews have been working on it all summer. the work includes a new traffic light on u.s. 41 and woodsmall drive. officials hope the light will help regulate traffic the business creates. menards will