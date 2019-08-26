Clear

Eastern Greene students return to class after HAZMAT incident

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 6:18 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

students in greene county returned to school today. this comes after an air quality issue at eastern greene middle school on thursday. that's when some students and staff reported having breathing issues and rashes. officials closed the school on friday to do some testing. they've identified several possible sources for the issue. this includes the possibility of pepper spray released into the air and a laminator. according to authorities...a laminator could have been used in a room that was not property ventllated. officials have
