Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Community Foundation CODA grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the community is working step by step to help a local abuse shelter stay afloat. we've told you about financial struggles for terre haute's council on domestic abuse.. or coda. the group needs to raise 150 thousand dollars by next month, or it'll lose its residential services. that means abuse victims could wind up on the streets. but another group is stepping in to help... big time. news 10's dominic miranda is live in the newsroom to explain how. just a week ago. . . coda employees and survivors were sobbing. . . devastated with the news of possibly suspending residential services. now. . . they have real hope that everything is going to be okay. {pk} "i'm just overwhelmed with happiness. i didn't expect this response from the community but its happened and its so exciting." that excitement is what many coda staff and residents are feeling today. monday afternoon the wabash valley community foundation announced it would be donating up to 50 thousand dollars to coda. it's a challenge grant. here's how it breaks down. for every 2 dollars that coda brings in. . . the foundation will donate 1. this was a decision executive director of the foundation beth tevlin says was an easy one to make. "we're helping coda solve their issue and our board was unanimous in their support of being able to do this because everyone recognizes what an important service this is." coda's executive director sarah campbell says the community outreach has been incredible. leaders say it's amazing to see how far the fundraising has come just one week. "really a week ago today i was in absolute despair. i thought that we were completely losing our services and that we were putting 37 people out on the street and i'm absolutely delighted today because i am hopeful that we are going to make this a success it's going to happen." campbell also told me her and other staff are meeting with the board tonight. if all goes well. . . there is a chance that some employees that were let go last week could get hired back. reporting live in terre haute. . . i'm dominic miranda.. . news10